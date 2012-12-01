BEIRUT Dec 1 The Internet was working in Syria's capital of Damascus on Saturday, residents said, after a two-day blackout that experts said was highly likely to have been caused by authorities.

President Bashar al-Assad's government has been accused before of cutting Internet and telephone connnections to block opposition activists and rebel communications during the 20-month revolt.

Authorities had attributed the latest outage to a "terrorist" attack or a technical fault.