WASHINGTON Nov 29 The United States said on
Thursday it was confident Syria's opposition could use
U.S.-provided technology to circumvent an Internet shutdown in
the country.
The U.S. State Department said Syrian contacts had informed
it that the Internet, along with some mobile and landline
communication, had been interrupted in Damascus, Hama, Homs and
other parts of the country.
"We condemn this latest assault on the Syrian people's
ability to express themselves and communicate with each other.
It again speaks to the desperation of the regime as it tries to
cling to power," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland
told a news briefing.
Syrian rebels battled forces loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad just outside Damascus on Thursday, forcing the closure
of the main airport road and residents reported Internet
connections in the capital were down.
The U.S. web tracking firm Renesys said all of Syria's
international Internet connections were shut off at 12:26 p.m.
local time (1026 GMT) on Thursday and remained down throughout
the afternoon.
Syria's information minister told state television that
"terrorists targeted the Internet lines."
Nuland said the current interruption appeared to be a "cold
cut" as opposed to sporadic Internet outages seen in July and
August, but added that the United States was confident that
communications gear it had provided to opposition groups would
continue to function.
"We've provided some 2,000 communications kits, pieces of
equipment, since this effort began," Nuland said, saying the
equipment included computers, phones and cameras.
"They are all designed to be independent from and able to
circumvent the Syrian domestic network precisely for the reason
of keeping them safe, keeping them secure from regime tampering,
from regime listening, from regime interruption."
U.S. Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford, who has been working
on the crisis from Washington since the United States closed its
embassy in Damascus in February, said concern over Internet
access had been one focus as the United States developed its
package of non-lethal aid for the Syrian opposition.
"Restrictions on Syrian Internet access are not new. The
Syrian government has been monitoring it for years. They have
been using the Internet with Iranian assistance to track
opposition activists, arrest and kill them," Ford told a meeting
on Syria's refugee crisis.
"We put a special emphasis on communications equipment,
precisely to help the Syrian people tell the world what is going
on inside Syria."