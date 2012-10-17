KUWAIT Oct 17 Iran backs the idea of a ceasefire in Syria during an upcoming Islamic holiday and believes free elections are the right way to help resolve the 19-month-old conflict, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said according to Iran's state news agency.

Lakhdar Brahimi, the international mediator on Syria, has proposed that both Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces and rebel fighters seeking his overthrow stop fighting during the Eid al Adha festival, which starts next week.