In China's rustbelt towns, displaced coal, steel workers lose hope and voice
* Protests dropped off last year as security and aid increased
DUBAI, Sept 15 A deal between Russia and the United States to remove Syria's chemical arsenal was a sign of U.S. "rationality", Iran's speaker of parliament was quoted as saying by Iranian media on Sunday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov demanded on Saturday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad account for his secret stockpile within a week and let international inspectors eliminate all the weapons by the middle of next year.
Iran strongly backs Assad against the rebels seeking to oust him, and has said the rebels were responsible for a chemical attack last month outside of Damascus. The United States and its allies say Assad's government is responsible.
Speaker Ali Larijani said in a news conference late on Saturday that any U.S. strike in retaliation for the gas attack would result in a larger conflict in the region and would be against international law, and that U.S. policymakers had realised this.
"We are hopeful that American politicians have some rationality so they avoid extremist behaviour, and the events of the last few days and the decisions that have been taken indicate this rationality," Larijani said, according to the ISNA news agency on Sunday. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alison Williams)
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 5 East Libyan forces resumed air strikes against rival factions on Sunday as they tried to push them back from positions around the major oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, a military spokesman said.
PARIS, March 5 Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former prime minister Alain Juppe discussed the situation regarding embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Saturday night, a source close their Republican party said.