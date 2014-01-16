MOSCOW Jan 16 Iran wants to take part in next
week's international peace conference on Syria but will not
attend if conditions are set for its participation, Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.
The United States says Iranian delegates should be at the
conference in Montreux, Switzerland, only if they are willing to
accept an agreement reached at a June 2012 peace conference in
Geneva calling for a transitional government body to be
established in Damascus "by mutual consent".
Washington interprets that language as requiring President
Bashar al-Assad's departure from power but Russia and Iran
reject this interpretation.
"If the Islamic Republic of Iran is invited like all other
participants in the conference, it will take part in this
event," Zarif told a news conference after talks with Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
He added: "We do not accept any pre-conditions for our
country's participation."
Lavrov urged U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to invite
Iran and Saudi Arabia to the conference starting an Jan. 22,
saying the participation of regional powers would help find a
political solution to the nearly three-year-old conflict.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Timothy Heritage,
Editing by Elizabeth Piper)