DUBAI, Sept 1 Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali
Larijani said on Sunday world opinion stood against any
international attack on its ally Syria, pointing to the British
parliament's rejection of military action.
"The Americans don't see the wave of hatred of people
against their warmongering policies and continue to pursue
military actions against Syria, even though these actions have
been thwarted in the U.N. Security Council and the British
parliament has stated its opposition to military activity,"
Larijani said, according to the ISNA news agency.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday he had decided
to take military action against Syria for its apparent use of
chemical weapons but would seek congressional consent, a move
likely to delay U.S. action for at least 10 days. France
announced on Sunday it would not act alone.
Iran has said the poison gas attack on civilians was carried
out by rebels trying to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
not Assad's government.
Another Iranian legislator, Abdolreza Azizi, in a speech on
Sunday warned against the intervention of "international
deceivers".
"Iranians, Muslims, and freedom-seekers of the world are
standing for their belief in peace in the region and they will
not compromise on that, let alone tolerate an attack on another
Muslim country like Syria which is at the forefront of the
resistance," Azizi said, according to parliamentary news agency
Icana.
Iran considers Syria and Lebanese Shi'ite militant group
Hezbollah part of an "axis of resistance" against Western and
Israeli influence in the Middle East, and has warned that any
attack on Syria would engulf the region.
The commander of Iran's Basij paramilitary force, Mohammad
Reza Naqdi, said on Saturday the United States was using the
alleged chemical attack as a pretext "to deal a blow to the
resistance in Syria" to protect its ally Israel, according to
Iran's English-language Press TV.
An Iranian parliamentary delegation in Damascus met Assad
and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on Sunday, Iran's
Press TV said, broadcasting images of the talks.
In meetings on Saturday with Syrian officials, the head of
the delegation, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, expressed Iran's "readiness
to provide all the assistance needed for Syria to stay strong,"
Press TV said.
