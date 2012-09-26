DUBAI, Sept 26 A correspondent for Iran's
English-language Press TV was shot dead in Syria and its
Damascus bureau chief was wounded, Press TV reported on
Wednesday, in an attack the channel blamed on regional powers
that support Syrian rebel forces.
"Insurgents in the Syrian capital Damascus have attacked
Press TV staff and killed one of our reporters," anchor Bardia
Honardar said on air.
Maya Naser, 33, Press TV's correspondent in Damascus, died
after being shot in the neck by a sniper, and Damascus bureau
chief Hussein Murtada received a gunshot wound to the back,
Press TV said. The two journalists were covering twin bombings
on Wednesday that targeted one of Syria's military command
buildings in the capital.
Iran has supported Assad, its sole Arab ally, as he attempts
to suppress the uprising, and accuses Western and regional
powers of arming rebels with the intent of toppling President
Bashar al-Assad.
"We hold Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who provide
militants (with) weapons to kill civilians, military personnel
and journalists, responsible for the killing of Maya," Press
TV's news director Hamid Reza Emadi said on air from Tehran.
"Press TV will be pursuing the matter of the murder of Maya
and will not let those who killed our correspondent feel like
they can kill media people and get away with it."
Murtada, who is also bureau chief for Iran's Arabic-language
Al-Alam, was injured earlier this month while travelling with
Syrian government forces when armed men ambushed them, Al-Alam
reported.
The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent
organisation dedicated to the defence of press freedom, says
that more than 20 foreign and Syrian journalists have been
killed in Syria since the revolt against Assad began in March
2011.