By Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD, July 17 Iraq on Tuesday called on tens
of thousands of its citizens still living in Syria to return
home because of escalating violence in its neighbour, after
police said two Iraqi journalists had been killed in Damascus.
The Iraqi cabinet voiced concern about the "increasing
incidents of murder and assault on Iraqis living in Syria",
government spokesman Ali al-Dabbagh said in a statement.
"The Iraqi government calls on them to come home," the
statement said, adding that Iraqi authorities would do
everything in their power to help citizens return.
The security situation in Iraq is still perilous despite an
easing in sectarian violence which killed tens of thousands in
2006-2007.
Last month at least 237 people were killed and 603 wounded
in militant attacks in the country, mainly bombings, one of the
bloodiest months since U.S. troops withdrew at the end of last
year.
Tens of thousands of Iraqis left the country for Syria
during the post-war violence, but many have returned since the
start of the uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
About 87,000 Iraqis are registered in Syria with the U.N.
Refugee Agency, said Liqaa al-Wardi, head of the displaced
persons committee in the Iraqi parliament.
That compares with about 143,000 registered at the beginning
of 2011, before the revolt began in March that year, she said.
Iraq said earlier this month it had reinforced security
along its 680 km (422 miles) desert border with Syria, making it
Iraq's most heavily guarded frontier.
Earlier on Tuesday a senior Iraqi police official said
Syrian authorities had handed over the bodies of two Iraqi
journalists who were killed in Damascus while reporting on the
uprising.
One of the men, Ali Juburi al-Kaabi, was the editor of
weekly Baghdad-based newspaper Al-Rawaa, the official said.
The second man, Falah Taha, was working as a freelance
journalist for various Iraqi media outlets, the official said,
adding that both reporters were in their 40s. He declined to be
named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"We went to the Syrian border and we received their bodies
and we handed them over to the Iraqi authorities late last
night," he said.
"The information that we have is that they were killed
during clashes between armed groups and the Syrian army in a
district of Damascus."
Syria has banned almost all foreign journalists from the
start of the uprising 16 months ago, but authorities have
started issuing short-term visas for a limited number of
journalists, who are allowed to move around accompanied by
government minders.
(Additional reporting by Fadhil al-Bedrani in Falluja; Writing
by Sylvia Westall,; Editing by Diana Abdallah and Pravin Char)