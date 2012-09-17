* Iraqi town faces refugees, gun-runners, Syrian jets
* Syrians rely on Iraqi kin for help across border
* Baghdad government worries about insurgents returning
By Patrick Markey
AL QAIM, Iraq, Sept 16 Syrian refugees squeeze
against a closed gate at an Iraqi border post, reaching through
its metal bars to clamour for water, and calling out to Iraqi
cousins and brothers on the other side.
Yelling into their cellphones, more Syrians perch on top of
the concrete walls that divide Iraq from Syria, waiting for
Iraqis to unload trucks filled with boxes of cooking oil and
bottled water and hoist them over the al Qaim checkpoint.
Close by, predominantly Sunni Syrian rebels are fighting
President Bashar al-Assad's forces over the town of Albu Kamal,
bringing the war to al Qaim with refugees, Syrian jets and
occasional rocket attacks.
Al Qaim, in the Sunni heartland of Anbar province, reflects
the tricky balancing act Iraq's Shi'ite leaders face in Syria,
whose crisis is testing the Middle East's sectarian divide.
Many Shi'ite politicians took refuge in Syria during the
rule of Saddam Hussein, and Assad, who is Alawite, an offshoot
of Shi'ite Islam, is backed by Shi'ite Iran while Sunni power
Saudi Arabia supports the rebels.
Iraq's leaders dismiss claims they support Assad, but they
also fear a nightmare scenario: his downfall brings a hostile
Sunni Muslim regime to power and emboldens disenchanted Sunnis
in Iraq's own fragile sectarian mix.
In Anbar, where tribal ties are strong, discontent over
Baghdad's stance on the Syrian crisis is growing. Many have
already chosen their side.
"When you have cousins here, it is a matter just of luck
whether they are Iraqi or Syrian," said Emad Hammoud, a
government worker in al Qaim. "In Syria, it's a fight of a
government against its people, and we are with the people."
Al Qaim and its neighbouring Syrian counterpart Albu Kamal
are on a strategic supply route for smugglers, gun-runners and
now insurgents aiming to join the rebellion.
Just a few years ago the traffic went the other way: Sunni
Islamist bombers crossed into Iraq to fight against the American
occupation and refugees fled to Syria to avoid sectarian
slaughter.
Though still wary of Islamist insurgents, Baghdad's
Shi'ite-led central government initially opened the border to
Syria's refugees after the conflict started 18 months ago.
But Albu Kamal has since been overrun by anti-Assad Free
Syrian Army rebels and the number of refugees has grown,
prompting authorities to lock al Qaim's crossing. Army brigades
now reinforce the frontier, marked by 2-metre metal fence.
Iraqi residents send food, water and medical supplies to
pass over the gate at al Qaim, where around 200 to 300 Syrian
refugees arrive daily seeking shelter or supplies from relatives
before heading back home.
"This is not help from the state, this is from clerics and
from the people," said one local Iraqi government official at
the crossing, who was not authorised by Baghdad to speak
publicly about the refugees.
TRICKY BALANCE
After Saddam fell in 2003, many members of his outlawed
Baath party fled into Syria. Baghdad often criticised Damascus
for sheltering al Qaeda, Sunni insurgents and former Baathists
who used Syria as a haven to attack American troops in Iraq.
But Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who took refuge in
Iran and Syria during Saddam's era, has since developed a
pragmatic relationship with Assad. Baghdad abstained in an Arab
League vote to suspend Syria and resists calls for Arab
sanctions, urging reforms instead.
In August last year he hosted Syrian ministers, calling Iraq
and Syria "brother" nations.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari alluded to fears of
what could follow if Assad is overthrown.
"The flow of refugees, the entrenchment of terrorist
organisations, the veil of a fundamentalist regime, all this
could impact us," Zebari told Reuters. "We are trying to take a
independent position. Based on our national interests... Things
are not black and white."
At tribal meetings across Anbar, talk is now of Syria's
crisis and how they can help their Sunni Syrian brethren.
Anbar's tribes turned against al Qaeda to help U.S. forces
in 2006. But since the rise of Iraq's Shi'ite majority, many
Sunnis say they are alienated. Local sheikhs feel sidelined by a
prime minister who they say wants to consolidate Shi'ite power.
A fragile government amoung Sunni, Shi'ite and Kurdish
parties has been mired in crisis as Sunnis accuse Maliki of
reneging on power-sharing deals.
"Iraq will face a storm," Sheikh Hatim Salaiman, chieftain
of one of Anbar's largest tribes told Reuters. "In a few months,
Syria's crisis will likely end. And what comes next will be
difficult for Iraq."
BORDER SPILLOVER
Al Qaim is already struggling with spillover from the
fighting in Syria.
Syria military jets fly over Iraqi airspace almost daily to
make bombing runs on rebel positions just over the border, al
Qaim's mayor Farhan Ftaikhan says, and most nearby Syrian border
posts have been abandoned by Syrian forces.
Beyond the frontier, the main border checkpoint on the
Syrian side sits empty.
On one wall, the Free Syrian Army flag, with its three red
stars, is painted over a portrait of Assad's late father, Hafez.
Bullet holes cratering the wall partially obliterate his face.
Gunshots that pockmark the concrete wall of another border
post are evidence of the more regular clashes between Iraqi
border troops and gunmen on the Syrian side.
Earlier this month, Free Syrian Army rebels fired on Iraqi
troops trying to stop four vehicles carrying weapons into Syria.
Iraqi troops responded with mortar and canon fire, one Iraqi
military official said.
For now, al Qaim's mayor says, the border is closed for
technical reasons, as local authorities wait to complete more
camps with a capacity to deal with 10,000 refugees.
Outside the town, around 2,000 refugees who managed to cross
the border before it was closed are housed in white tents. A
similar number are put up with relatives or local residents.
The violence is growing. Three times now, Syrian rockets
have landed on al Qaim, the most recently less than a fortnight
ago, when three Katyushas hit a residential neighgbourhood,
killing a small Iraqi girl and wounding some of her family.
It was unclear who fired them, the Syrian army or the
rebels. But al Qaim residents know they will not be the last.
"I thought it was one of the Syrian planes we hear overhead.
Then we heard the rocket coming at us," said Firas Attallah, the
girl's father. "This is the price we pay, just for the help we
are sending, for the food and medicine we send."