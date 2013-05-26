* Israel braces to strike on several fronts
* Unable to prevent all retaliatory missiles
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, May 26 When Israeli jets bomb Syria
to deny it or its allies "game-changer" weapons, they play
according to one core rule: ensuring the Jewish state maintains
the military superiority to swiftly prevail in any war.
On Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's target list are four
types of advanced arms, Russian- or Iranian-supplied, whose
transfer from Syria to Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas next door
would hinder Israel's strategic options.
Although they outgun Syria, Hezbollah and Iran, the Israelis
assume all three allied adversaries may have to be fought at
once - an unprecedented scenario complicated by the probable
launch of thousands of missiles into the Jewish state.
That, air force chief Major-General Amir Eshel cautioned in
an unusually forthright speech last week, meant the Israeli
military had to be ready to lash out "with the full spectrum of
its might" almost anywhere and at a few hours' notice.
But Eshel said this capability was challenged by Syria's
acquisition, at a time when President Bashar al-Assad is
fighting a two-year-old rebellion, of "the best Russian air
defence systems available".
One such system, the SA-17, was on a convoy bound for
Hezbollah when it was hit by Israel warplanes in late January,
intelligence sources said. Two other air strikes near Damascus
this month destroyed formidable Fateh-110 ground-to-ground
missiles flown in from Iran and awaiting transit to Hezbollah.
The other two types of arms Israel says it is monitoring for
any sign of handover to Hezbollah are Syria's chemical warheads
and Russian-supplied Yakhount anti-ship missiles, which could
repel Israel's navy and threaten its Mediterranean gas rigs.
Short on land, the Israelis have long relied on their
hi-tech warplanes, helicopters and drones to keep any war mainly
on enemy turf. But while the air force could best any Middle
East adversary one-on-one, it might struggle to keep up
far-flung sorties - especially if more-distant Iran were
involved.
"Sustaining massive air operations far from home has not
been an objective within the Israeli mission set," said Philip
Handleman, an American aviation expert and author.
"MASSIVE FIREPOWER"
The most potent Russian air defence system, the long-range
S-300, is "on its way" to Syria, Eshel said. He did not say
where he got his information but it could indicate that appeals
by Netanyahu to Russia to scrap such a deal had not succeeded.
Russia's foreign minister said on May 13 that it had no new
plans to sell an advanced air defence system to Syria but left
open the possibility of delivering such systems under an
existing contract.
One senior Israeli official quoted Netanyahu as saying
privately that the S-300 could "turn Israel into a no-fly zone"
as well as curb its currently unrestrained Lebanese overflights.
Amos Gilad, an Israeli defence official, said in a radio
interview that the S-300, if delivered to Syria, could end up in
Iranian hands and thus "threaten the Gulf" - hamstringing any
plan for a pre-emptive attack on Iranian nuclear sites.
Sounding similar warnings about the limits of Israel's
conventional arsenal, Eshel said it would not achieve any
"knock-outs" but would have to "prevail in the war within a few
days - and that will require massive firepower".
"The homefront will be hit no matter how much we defend it,"
Eshel said. He was referring to some 200,000 missiles and
rockets Israel believes are aimed at its interior from
Hezbollah, Syria, Iran and Palestinian guerrillas in Gaza.
The Fateh-110 would significantly increase the potency of
Hezbollah's stockpile. Accurate to a few dozen yards (metres) at
ranges of 300 km (190 miles), carrying half-ton warheads and
designed to be fuelled up and fired at short notice, they could
disrupt the military command and commercial centres of Tel Aviv.
Israel suffered thousands of shorter-range missile strikes
during its wars with Hezbollah and in Gaza in 2006 and
2008-2009. Its firepower also exacted a vastly greater casualty
toll in Lebanon and Gaza than it suffered, drawing unfriendly
media coverage and diplomatic pressure to relent.
With their regional isolation deepening, the Israelis
predict they will have "days" in which to wage another offensive
before foreign remonstrations become impossible to resist.
"In modern times, because war is all the time on television,
people see this and can't take it. There are limits. There is a
price you pay," then-deputy prime minister Dan Meridor said in
2011, remarks echoed recently by Israeli officials and officers.
That the Assad family has never brandished chemical weapons
against Israel during its 43 years of rule suggests a parity
with the Jewish state's reputed nuclear arsenal. But such
deterrence may not apply, some Israeli experts argue, for
non-state actors like Hezbollah or the Islamist militants among
the Syrian insurgents fighting to overthrow Assad.
Yet Amos Yadlin, the former chief of Israeli military
intelligence who now runs the INSS think-tank at Tel Aviv
University, parted with the government's chemical arms fears.
With their lack of a comprehensive military structure,
Hezbollah guerrillas are even less likely than Syria to use such
weapons, were they to obtain them, he told Reuters.
"I am not at all worried by the chemical weaponry. On the
operational level, it is not efficient or easy to operate. It is
more dangerous for those launching it."
(Additional reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)