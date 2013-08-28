* Girds against possible Syrian attack if West hits Damascus
* Syria has hinted at retaliatory strike on Jewish state
* Risk seen as low, but Israel "preparing for any scenario"
(Adds defence minister comments, details on military call-up)
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Aug 28 Israel ordered a small-scale
mobilisation of reservists on Wednesday and strengthened its
missile defences as precautions against possible Syrian attack
should Western powers carry out threatened strikes on Syria.
But an Israeli official briefed on a meeting of Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet said the Jewish
state believed the probability of it be targeted by Syria, its
northern neighbour and long-time foe, was low.
"Following a security assessment held today, there is no
reason for a change to normal routines," Netanyahu said in a
statement. "We are, in parallel, preparing for any scenario."
That included a limited call-up of military reserve soldiers
and deployment of an advanced missile shield in the north, the
official said. Israel Radio said moblization of several hundred
troops in intelligence and air defence had been authorised.
Army Radio reported the military was using all of its
missile defences, which include the short-range Iron Dome, the
mid-range Patriot and the long-range Arrow II.
Facing potentially imminent attack by the United States and
other Western powers over its alleged use of chemical weapons,
Damascus has hinted it could shoot back at the Jewish state.
Israel is also braced for possible rocket salvoes from
Hezbollah, Syria's Lebanese militia ally.
Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel sought to stay out of
the Syrian crisis but would respond forcefully to any attempt to
attack it.
Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon said after the
security cabinet meeting on Wednesday that Israel was "taking
steps for just in case".
In a speech in Tel Aviv, Yaalon said Israel's "finger is not
light on the trigger but whoever around us presumes they can
challenge us by a threat will of course encounter our might if
there is any attempt to hurt us or our citizens".
Assad, preoccupied with a 2-1/2 year-old uprising against
his rule and facing a militarily superior enemy in Israel, has
held his fire in the face of three Israeli air strikes in Syria
this year on advanced weaponry.
But many in Israel worry that he could lash out if he felt
his back was against the wall, and long lines formed on
Wednesday at gas mask distribution centres.
Israel has provided its citizens with equipment to cope with
possible chemical or biological attacks since the 1991 Gulf War,
when U.S.-led troops drove Iraq out of Kuwait.
According to official figures, however, only about 60
percent of Israelis collected their gas masks before the current
tensions over Syria erupted. The Israeli Postal Service, which
oversees mask distribution, said the number of orders phoned in
by the public in recent days had quadrupled.
"We just want to be prepared. I'd say it's a bit of a
surreal experience," a Jerusalem resident, who gave his name
only as Tovy, said at a distribution centre. "I just really pray
we're never going to really need to use it."
(Additional reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan, Jeffrey Heller;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)