(Repeats to add dropped word "showed" in paragraph 8)
* Risk said not imminent although PM convenes security
chiefs
* Syrian crisis, and any Hezbollah role, alarms Israelis
* Israel stations missile interceptors near Syria border
(Adds Israeli report of Syrian rebels nearing chemical arms
depots)
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 27 Any sign that Syria's grip on
its chemical weapons is slipping as it battles an armed uprising
could trigger Israeli military strikes, Israel's vice premier
said on Sunday.
Silvan Shalom confirmed a media report that Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu had last week convened a meeting of security
chiefs to discuss the civil war in Syria and the state of its
suspected chemical arsenal.
Israel and NATO countries say Syria has stocks of chemical
warfare agents at four sites. Syria is cagey about whether it
has such arms but says if it had it would keep them secure and
use them only to fend off foreign attack.
The Israeli meeting on Wednesday had not been publicly
announced and was seen as unusual as it came while votes were
being counted from Israel's parliamentary election the day
before, which Netanyahu's party list won narrowly.
Should Lebanon's Hezbollah guerrillas or rebels battling
forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad obtain Syria's
chemical weapons, Shalom told Israel's Army Radio: "It would
dramatically change the capabilities of those organisations."
Such a development would be "a crossing of all red lines
that would require a different approach, including even
preventive operations," he said, alluding to military
intervention for which Israeli generals have said plans have
been readied.
"The concept, in principle, is that this (chemical weapons
transfer) must not happen," Shalom said. "The moment we begin to
understand that such a thing is liable to happen, we will have
to make decisions."
An Israeli television station, Channel 2, reported Syrian
rebels appeared to be closing in on key chemical weapons sites
in Al-Safir and Damascus, and showed photographs of an Israeli
"Iron Dome" rocket interceptor battery deployed in northern
Israel.
A military spokesman confirmed reports that two such
batteries were moved to the Haifa area but insisted this was
"not due to any specific security situation" but part of a
routine of rotating these systems.
"COMING APART"
Addressing his cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu said he intended
to put together "the broadest and most stable government as
possible in order, first of all, to meet the significant
security threats that face the State of Israel".
Difficult coalition talks could be ahead for Netanyahu with
factions representing widely different sectors of the Jewish
state's population.
In his public remarks at the cabinet session, Netanyahu
pointed to "what is happening in Iran and its proxies and at
what is happening in other areas, with the deadly weapons in
Syria, which is increasingly coming apart.
"In the east, north and south, everything is in ferment and
we must be prepared, strong and determined in the face of all
possible developments," Netanyahu said, in apparent reference to
Iran, Syria and Egypt.
Raising the regional stakes, Iran, among Assad's few allies
and itself long the subject of Israeli military threats over its
nuclear programme, said on Saturday it would deem any attack on
Syria an attack on itself.
Interviewed on Army Radio, Civil Defence Minister Avi
Dichter said Syria was on the verge of collapse. But asked
whether Israel perceived an imminent threat, Dichter said: "No,
not yet. I suppose that when things pose a danger to us, the
State of Israel will know about it."
France, among the most vocal backers of Syria's rebels, said
last week there were no signs Assad was about to be overthrown.
An Israeli government security adviser told Reuters on
Sunday Syria had taken new prominence in strategic planning
"because of the imminence of the threat. There the WMDs (weapons
of mass destruction) are ready and could be turned against us at
short notice."
Syria is widely believed to have built up the arsenal to
offset Israel's reputed nuclear weapons, among other reasons.
(Additional reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Writing by Dan
Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Mark Heinrich and Janet
Lawrence)