* Israel preparing for "every scenario" in Syria's war
* Netanyahu says determined to stop arms reaching Hezbollah
* Israeli concerned over Russian missiles for Assad
(Adds Livni remarks)
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, May 19 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu held out the prospect on Sunday of further Israeli
strikes inside Syria, pledging to act to prevent advanced
weapons from reaching Hezbollah and other militant groups.
Although Israel has not publicly taken sides in the civil
war between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebels trying
to topple him, Western and Israeli sources say it has launched
air strikes in Syria to destroy weapons it believed were
destined for Lebanon's Hezbollah.
In public remarks at the weekly meeting of his cabinet,
Netanyahu made no direct mention of those attacks, but said
Israel was prepared to take action in the future and was
"preparing for every scenario" in the Syrian conflict.
Israel had a policy "to prevent, as much as possible, the
leakage of advanced weapons to Hezbollah and terror elements",
he said.
"We will act to ensure the security interest of Israel's
citizens in the future as well."
Tzipi Livni, a member of Netanyahu's security cabinet and a
former foreign minister, said: "I don't think there is anyone in
Israel eager to take action" in Syria, hinting at concerns that
any strike could provoke a wider conflict.
In an interview with Israel's Army Radio, Livni also said
Israeli politicians ought to avoid taking sides.
"Israel isn't popular in Syria. Therefore any such statement
could only be used as ammunition by one of the sides to try and
divert the debate or the violence toward Israel and that's the
last thing we need," Livni said.
Israel has neither confirmed nor denied reports that it
attacked Iranian-supplied missiles stored near Damascus this
month that it believed were awaiting delivery to Hezbollah,
which fought a war with Israel in 2006 and is allied with Assad.
SUPERSONIC MISSILE
A Russian shipment of Yakhont anti-ship missiles to Syria
was condemned by the United States on Friday, and Israel is also
alarmed by the prospect of Moscow supplying S-300 advanced air
defence missile systems to Damascus.
Netanyahu held talks in Russia on Tuesday with President
Vladimir Putin on the Syrian crisis but gave no public
indication whether Israel's concerns over the Russian weaponry
had been eased.
Amos Gilad, a senior Israeli Defence Ministry official, said
on Saturday the S-300 and the Yakhont, weapons that could
complicate any plans for foreign military intervention in Syria,
would likely end up with Hezbollah and threaten both Israel and
U.S. forces in the Gulf.
"Yakhont is a cruise missile that can hit targets at sea and
strategic targets. (It is) a supersonic missile, (with) a range
of 300 km, very sophisticated," Gilad said on Israel's Channel
Two television on Saturday.
"The Russians sent it to Syria, beside the strategic defence
system called the S-300. There are a number of versions, and
they are sending them one of the good versions," he said.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of
Staff, said on Friday Russia's delivery of anti-ship missiles to
Assad was "ill-timed and very unfortunate" and risked prolonging
a war that has already killed more than 80,000 Syrians.
A spokesman for Putin, while not responding directly to
assertions Russia had sent the anti-ship missiles, said Moscow
would honour contracts to supply Syria, a long-time weapons
customer.
(Additional reporting by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan and Robin Pomeroy)