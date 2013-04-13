(Adds details on kidnapping)
ROME, April 13 Four Italian journalists
kidnapped and held in Syria since April 4 had been freed on
Saturday, Italy's interim Foreign Minister Mario Monti said in a
statement.
Monti's statement gave no details about who had taken the
reporters hostage nor any regarding their release, but state
news agency ANSA said they were now in Turkey and would return
to Italy on Saturday evening.
Monti thanked those involved in securing the reporters'
release "which was particularly complicated because of the
dangerous context", the statement said. About 70,000 people have
been killed in Syria's two-year-old civil war.
Monti said he had personally followed the situation since
the reporters were taken hostage in northern Syria, and he
thanked the media for respecting a blackout requested by RAI
state television, who employs one of the four journalists.
They had been in Syria to film a documentary about a rebel
faction close to al Qaeda, Italian media said.
Though the Foreign Ministry never released the names of the
journalists, they have been widely reported by Italian media to
be RAI journalist Amedeo Ricucci, freelancers Elio Colavolpe and
Andrea Vignali, and Italian-Syrian reporter Susan Dabbous.
Ricucci told ANSA by telephone that the group had been held
by an armed Islamist group, that none of them were wounded and
all were in good health.
