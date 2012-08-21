MOSCOW Aug 21 The Syrian government said on
Tuesday foreign military intervention in Syria was "impossible"
because it would lead to a conflict beyond the country's
borders.
Deputy Syrian Prime Minister Qadri Jamil, speaking at a news
conference in Moscow, appeared to be responding to President
Barack Obama's threat that U.S. forces could act if Syria
deployed chemical weapons against rebels.
"Direct military intervention in Syria is impossible because
whoever thinks about it ... is heading towards a confrontation
wider than Syria's borders," he said. He said Obama's threat was
for media consumption.