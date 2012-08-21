MOSCOW Aug 21 The Syrian government said on Tuesday foreign military intervention in Syria was "impossible" because it would lead to a conflict beyond the country's borders.

Deputy Syrian Prime Minister Qadri Jamil, speaking at a news conference in Moscow, appeared to be responding to President Barack Obama's threat that U.S. forces could act if Syria deployed chemical weapons against rebels.

"Direct military intervention in Syria is impossible because whoever thinks about it ... is heading towards a confrontation wider than Syria's borders," he said. He said Obama's threat was for media consumption.