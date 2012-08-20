BEIRUT Aug 20 A Japanese woman journalist died
of wounds sustained in Aleppo on Tuesday, a Syrian activist
group said in a statement.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said she had been
injured in the Suleimaniya district of Aleppo, which it said had
been the scene of heavy clashes.
It also said that a Lebanese journalist, a Turkish
journalist and an Arab journalist, whose nationality it did not
identify, had disappeared in Aleppo.
It was not possible to independently verify the account.
YouTube showed video that activists said was the Japanese
journalist's body at a makeshift hospital.
Japan's foreign ministry said it was trying to confirm the
reports that a Japanese journalist had been killed, TV Asahi
reported.
No further details were available.