AMMAN, Sept 22 Rebel fighters trying to oust
President Bashar al-Assad shot down a fighter jet as it flew
over the northern Syrian town of Atarib in Idlib province, a
witness said.
The witness, an independent journalist who asked to remain
anonymous, said rebel fighters were attacking a military base
near the town when the jet flew over and rebels shot it down
with anti-aircraft guns.
Vastly outgunned, rebels say they need surface-to-air
missiles to take down planes and helicopters used by the Syrian
military to bombard opposition strongholds.
Fighters use outdated anti-aircraft machine guns that are
welded to pickup trucks but they are inaccurate and useless if
the military aircraft fly above a certain altitude.
On Aug. 27 fighters shot down a helicopter on the outskirts
of Damascus and three days later rebels said they had brought
down a jet in Idlib, near the Turkish border.
Activists say more than 27,000 people, mostly civilians,
have been killed in the 18-month-old revolt in Syria, which
began with peaceful street protests that provoked a military
crackdown and mushroomed into civil war.
Despite calling for Assad to step down, the West is wary of
arming disparate rebel groups.