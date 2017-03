AMMAN, June 16 Jordan's King Abdullah said on Sunday the kingdom was ready to fight to protect itself against any threat to its security from the escalating conflict in neighbouring Syria.

"If the world does not help as it should, and if the matter becomes a danger to our country, we are able at any moment to take the measures to protect the country and the interest of our people," he said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland)