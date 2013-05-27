UPDATE 3-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
BEIRUT May 27 Sniper fire killed a well-known Syrian journalist working for a pro-government television channel near the Lebanese-Syrian border on Monday, the state news agency said.
Yara Abbas, a reporter for the al-Ikhbariya news channel, was killed near Debaa airport in Homs province. Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad there have been trying to recapture the base from the rebels seeking to oust him.
Syria TV said Abbas, in her mid-twenties, was targeted by "terrorists", the term commonly used by Assad supporters to describe the rebels.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition monitoring group, said several members of her television team were also wounded in the attack.
Abbas was a common sight for Syrian television viewers. She frequently reported alongside Assad's forces from the frontline of Syria's two-year conflict. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Jon Hemming)
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
ISTANBUL/BERLIN, March 4 Turkey said on Saturday it would keep holding rallies in Germany and the Netherlands to urge Turks living there to back a vote to boost President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, despite opposition from authorities in both countries.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)