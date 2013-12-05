UK's Informa revenue rises 11 pct in 2016
March 6 British business media group Informa Plc said its revenue rose 11 percent in 2016, helped by strong trading in its global exhibitions business.
BEIRUT Dec 5 An al Qaeda-linked group in Syria has executed an Iraqi freelance cameraman, the first foreign journalist killed by insurgents in the rebel-held north, a press freedoms watchdog said on Thursday.
The Paris-based Reporters Without Borders said the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) seized Yasser Faysal al-Joumaili while he was on a reporting trip in northern Syria's Idlib province on Dec. 4.
Joumaili was then executed and his body later arrived in Turkey, although the exact circumstances of his death were unclear, the watchdog said in a statement.
Joumaili was from the Iraqi city of Fallujah and had three children, it added. He worked for Reuters in Iraq from 2003 to 2009.
Reporters Without Borders said Joumaili was the 20th professional journalist and 8th foreign journalist to die in the Syrian conflict, which started in March, 2011, as a peaceful protest movement and slid into civil war after a crackdown.
(Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
March 6 British business media group Informa Plc said its revenue rose 11 percent in 2016, helped by strong trading in its global exhibitions business.
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
* Sale of Opel seals GM's exit from Europe (Adds detail and background)