ANKARA, Jan 18 (Reuters) -
French war reporter Yves Debay was killed by sniper fire while
reporting on the crisis in Syria, a Turkish official said on
Friday.
The Belgian-born Debay was taken to Turkey, where medical
staff pronounced him dead, after being shot once in the head and
once in the chest on Thursday, a Turkish official said.
"France condemns this odious act and expresses its
condolences, its sympathy and its solidarity with the friends
and family of Yves Debay," French President Francois Hollande
said in a statement.
Syrian anti-government rebels said Debay had been shot in
the northern city of Aleppo, a once-thriving commercial hub
where two explosions tore through a university earlier this week
killing 83 people.
Debay had been working for Assaut, a French magazine he
founded and which specialised in defence matters.
According to French media, Debay was born in 1954 in what
was then the Belgian Congo and later took French nationality. A
former soldier, he later moved into journalism where he
specialised in war reporting.
Last year, Syria was the most dangerous country by far for
journalists with 28 killed, according to the watchdog Committee
to Protect Journalists. Several reporters are also missing in
Syria after being abducted during the uprising.
Rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad have
detained journalists suspected of supporting the government.
Pro-Assad militia have also seized journalists, including an NBC
News team who were held for five days in December.
The Syrian government tightly restricts media access.
(Reporting by Jonathon Burch in Ankara and Catherine Bremer in
Paris; Editing by Mark Heinrich)