STOCKHOLM Nov 26 Sweden is investigating the disappearance of two Swedish journalists who are missing in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry declined to name the two, but said the country's embassy in Syria, currently working out of the consulate in Lebanon, was investigating.

A spokeswoman said the two had been "taken away" on Saturday, but declined to give any further information.

Pia Skagermark, the head of international news at Dagens Nyheter daily, which works with one of the men, said it was trying to get more information to see how it could help them.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says Syria is the most dangerous place in the world for journalists, with at least 39 killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and government forces.

It has reported on at least 18 journalists and media workers currently missing in Syria. (Reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Oliver Holmes in Beirut; Editing by Alison Williams)