STOCKHOLM Nov 26 Sweden is investigating the
disappearance of two Swedish journalists who are missing in
Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry declined to name the two, but said the
country's embassy in Syria, currently working out of the
consulate in Lebanon, was investigating.
A spokeswoman said the two had been "taken away" on
Saturday, but declined to give any further information.
Pia Skagermark, the head of international news at Dagens
Nyheter daily, which works with one of the men, said it was
trying to get more information to see how it could help them.
The Committee to Protect Journalists says Syria is the most
dangerous place in the world for journalists, with at least 39
killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and government
forces.
It has reported on at least 18 journalists and media workers
currently missing in Syria.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Oliver Holmes in
Beirut; Editing by Alison Williams)