GENEVA Jan 29 Journalists and activists loyal
to opposing sides of Syria's civil war have managed something
the negotiators at this peace conference haven't - talking to
each other.
Inside the wood-paneled negotiating room at the United
Nations' "Geneva 2" talks, delegates for President Bashar
al-Assad and the opposition fighting to topple him do not even
address each other, only their mediator Lakhdar Brahimi.
But the media teams who followed them here are not being
ushered in and out of meetings. They have been stuck together
for hours, waiting on officials to make statements.
After days of ignoring each other, journalists began to make
eye contact. Now, wary looks and polite smiles have given way to
hand shakes and intense debate.
"You do not have an agenda or a plan to build the country.
You just want the president out. This no longer convinces us," a
pro-government journalist told some pro-opposition activists
waiting in a hallway outside the negotiating room.
"But the point is I can say that those people (the
opposition) upstairs do not represent me," one activist
countered. "Can you criticise Assad or the government? Can you
say they committed crimes?"
The group of journalists and activists ended their exchange
by agreeing they all love Syria.
Their cordial conversations will not end Syria's nearly
3-year war, but they show a measure of good will that official
delegates here are nowhere close to offering.
Still, the activists and journalists in this article asked
to remain anonymous, fearing rebuke back at home. Many insist
these chats haven't changed their disgust for the other side.
Nonetheless, they have kept talking.
"OUR COUNTRY"
Syria's conflict began as popular protests, but a fierce
crackdown transformed them into armed revolt. Now, the country
has collapsed into a bloody civil war that has killed more than
130,000 people and forced over 6 million from their homes.
At the U.N. cafeteria, pro-Assad reporters pester their
anti-government peers for details on northern Syria, where the
rebels hold large swathes of territory and al Qaeda-linked
groups are on the rise.
They are curious about life under Islamist rule.
Activists try to talk to pro-government media about
massacres in opposition areas, about the disappearances of
activists and the brutal tactics of the security forces who have
so far ensured four decades of Assad family rule.
At an opposition press conference, an activist says it is
rebels who are now fighting to push out the most radical rebel
group in northern Syria, an al Qaeda branch known as the Islamic
State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
"That's not true. We're the ones fighting them. It is the
Syrian army fighting them," a state journalist interjects. "How
did they get into the country? It is because you allowed them to
enter through states which hate the Syrian Republic, your
country. My country. Our country."
"You have changed the flag too," he adds, referring to the
green, white and black flag that the opposition now uses in
place of the red, white and black flag flown by the government.
"Nobody cares about the flag" the activist shoots back. "We
did that just to tease you."
Debates here range from how the conflict started to what
kind of future awaits them all.
Opposition activists push their argument that it was Assad's
brutal crackdown that plummeted Syria into this deadly spiral.
Pro-government journalists insist it was a foreign conspiracy
against the country.
BRAINWASHED
Privately, both sides speak pityingly about the other side
being brainwashed.
"They are nice people," one journalist from Syrian state
media said. "It is a shame they are being manipulated ... We
have all suffered under the state, we all have our stories to
tell. But is it a reason to turn against the government and
destroy the country? No."
The rival journalists and activists exchange phone numbers
despite their own scepticism.
"We will go back home and nothing will change," one
pro-government journalist said, laughing. Then he followed a
group of pro-opposition outside for a smoke.
At the U.N. cafeteria, a pro-government journalist joins
Ahmed Ramadan, a member of the opposition's National Coalition,
as he eats his lunch.
Smiling and chatting from opposite sides of the table, they
look like old friends, but this is the first time they meet.
"You see, we Syrians talk to each other," the journalist
tells others at the table.
After a long debate, the two acknowledge mistakes were made
on both sides. "Okay, how do we take this further?" asks a
foreign journalist sitting with them.
The two look at each other, but can think of no answer.
Neither side knows how their communication could help to
ease their country's crisis. But for many, it is the first time
they feel that the other side has heard them.
"I felt he was touched," Ramadan said, as the reporter
walked off. "I felt he understood what I said and believed it."
