BEIRUT, April 14 Three Lebanese journalists working for Hezbollah's al-Manar television were killed on Monday after coming under attack in the historic Christian town of Maaloula, north of Damascus.

Al-Manar said two other members of the team were wounded but were in a stable condition.

In a statement, it accused "terrorists" of killing reporter Hamza Haj Hassan, cameraman Mohamad Mantash and technician Halim Allaw who were in Maaloula to cover fighting between government forces, backed by Hezbollah fighters, and insurgents, mostly jihadis who took over the town in December.

"(The team) was killed after coming under attack carried out by ... terrorists on the outskirts of Maaloula during their coverage of the Syrian army seizing the town of Maaloula," it said.

Lebanese President Michel Sleiman condemned the attack, saying on his twitter account: "Assassinating journalists is a cowardly act".

The television channel aired footage of a bullet-riddled car in which it said its crew was traveling when they came under attack.

The killing came shortly after Syrian army backed by Hezbollah fighters recaptured Maaloula. (reporting Mariam Karouny)