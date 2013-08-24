DAMASCUS Aug 24 U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane arrived in Syria on Saturday to push for access to a suspected chemical weapons attack site for U.N. inspectors, who are already in Syria to investigate previous accusations.

Kane arrived at the Four Seasons hotel in Damascus at midday(0900 GMT), a Reuters reporter at the scene said. (Reporting by Marwan Makdissi; Editing by Alison Williams)