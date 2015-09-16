(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Russia has proposed military
talks with the United States on Syria, and the United States is
considering next steps, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said
on Wednesday.
Kerry said he was talking to the White House and Pentagon
about the proposal following three phone calls with his Russian
counterpart Sergei Lavrov in recent days.
Kerry was not specific about what the talks would involve,
although he suggested they would be about ensuring that U.S. and
Russian aircraft do not come into conflict with each other in
Syria.
The United States is leading a coalition of countries
fighting Islamic State in Syria, and Russia has claimed its
recent military build-up in Syria was focused on countering the
same threat.
"The Russians proposed ... that we have military-to-military
conversation ...to discuss what precisely what will be done to
deconflict with respect to any potential risks that might be run
and to have a complete and clear understanding as to the road
ahead and what the intentions are," Kerry told reporters after
meeting his South African counterpart.
Kerry said the Obama administration was considering the
proposal to fully understand Russia's intentions, which would
help avoid "miscalculations."
"The White House, the Defense Department and State
Department are discussing next steps in order to determine the
best way forward, in order to have clarity about this road
ahead," he added.
Moscow has come under increased international pressure in
recent days to explain its increased military presence in Syria,
which the Pentagon has suggested are plans to establish a
forward air operating base at Latakia.
The Kremlin has been supporting Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad in the country's more than four-year war. Moscow has
been sending about two military cargo flights a day to an air
base at Latakia, an Assad stronghold, according to U.S.
officials.
Reuters has previously reported that Russia has deployed
about 200 naval infantry soldiers to the airfield, as well as
temporary housing units, a portable air traffic control station
and half a dozen tanks.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Heavey)