LONDON May 15 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Thursday he had seen raw data suggesting Syrian
government forces had used chlorine gas in the country's civil
war, but added it had not been verified.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius has said Syria may
have used chemical weapons involving chlorine in 14 attacks in
recent months.
"I have seen the raw data that suggests that there may have
been, as France has suggested, a number of instances in which
chlorine has been used in the conduct of war," Kerry told
reporters in London.
"If it has, and it could be proven, then that would be
against the agreements of the chemical weapons treaty and
against the weapons convention that Syria has signed up to."
Kerry, who earlier met foreign ministers from European Union
and Gulf Arab countries that are opposed to Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, said the data had not been verified.
"It has been made clear by President Obama and others that
use would result in consequences," Kerry said, adding: "We're
not going to pin ourselves down to a precise time, date, manner
of action, but there will be consequences."
France is pressing the United Nations to refer the
three-year-old civil war in Syria to the International Criminal
Court for possible prosecution of war crimes and crimes against
humanity.
Syria has promised to hand over or destroy its entire
chemical weapons arsenal although it still possesses roughly 7.5
percent of declared chemicals and has not yet destroyed a dozen
production and storage facilities.
RAMPING UP SUPPORT
The United States had agreed with its allies to "redouble
efforts" to support Syria's moderate opposition and is willing
to consider funnelling aid directly to civilans in besieged
areas using humanitarian agencies instead of the UN, Kerry said.
Humanitarian agencies, or non-governmental organisations,
complain that despite multiple requests the United Nations has
so far failed to share its methods in identifying those most in
need and monitoring where its aid goes after delivery.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has demanded that the
Security Council act to ensure that Syria's warring parties
adhere to UN demands for aid access. Kerry too expressed
frustration over Syria's worsening humanitarian crisis.
"We are open to anything that will get the aid to the
people, and we are very frustrated with the current process. It
is not getting to people," Kerry said.
"We need to be able to get aid more directly and we're going
to work to do that."
Australia, Luxembourg and Jordan say Syria's warring parties
have ignored a UN resolution adopted in February that demands
greater U.N. humanitarian access to Syrians and are drafting a
second resolution that calls for further measures.
The Security Council could impose targeted sanctions on
individuals violating international humanitarian law, although
Russia is again unlikely to support such a move, diplomats say.
"We are open to the idea of providing aid through any means
that will get to the people who need it," Kerry said.
Kerry declined to say whether ramping up support for the
opposition meant providing vetted rebel groups with portable
surface-to-air missiles to stop government air attacks.
"I'm not going to discuss what specific weapons," Kerry
said. "But I will say that out of today's meeting every facet of
what can be done is going to be ramped up."
Western and Gulf allies will meet in coming days to discuss
ways of increasing support for the opposition, he said without
elaborating.
Kerry said the United States and its European and Gulf
allies rejected planned Syrian elections as illegitimate.
"Together we are unified in saying that Assad's staged
elections are a farce - they are an insult (and) they are
flawed," he said.
