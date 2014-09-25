BEIRUT, Sept 25 Kurdish forces in northern Syria have pushed back an advance by Islamic State fighters towards the town of Kobani in overnight clashes, two Kurdish officials said on Thursday.

Islamic State launched a fresh offensive to try to capture Kobani more than a week ago. More than 100,000 Kurds have fled the town, also known as Ayn al-Arab, and surrounding villages into Turkey. (Reporting by Rasha Elass; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)