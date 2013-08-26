Exxaro's profits jump with rise in coal prices
March 9 South African miner Exxaro reported a rise in annual profits on Thursday, thanks to a surge in coal prices, saying it expected the market to continue to strengthen this year.
MOSCOW Aug 26 Russia has no plans to be drawn into a military conflict over Syria and armed intervention would not end the Middle Eastern country's civil war, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
"We have no plans to go to war with anyone," Lavrov told a news conference when asked what Russia would do if the West attacked military infrastructure in Syria. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
March 9 South African miner Exxaro reported a rise in annual profits on Thursday, thanks to a surge in coal prices, saying it expected the market to continue to strengthen this year.
SANTIAGO, March 9 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.
MANILA, March 9 Philippine lawmakers deliberating whether to confirm the appointment of the environment minister have decided to defer their decision, the head of a congressional panel said on Thursday.