MOSCOW Aug 26 Russia has no plans to be drawn into a military conflict over Syria and armed intervention would not end the Middle Eastern country's civil war, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have no plans to go to war with anyone," Lavrov told a news conference when asked what Russia would do if the West attacked military infrastructure in Syria. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)