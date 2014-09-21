MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
told his U.S. counterpart John Kerry that Washington should
respect Syrian sovereignty in its fight against Islamic State
militants, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Lavrov stressed "the necessity to strictly comply with the
United Nations statute, norms of international law and
unconditional respect of Syrian sovereignty during the
fulfillment of plans by the U.S.-led coalition, which includes
the use of force," the ministry said.
President Barack Obama authorised U.S. air strikes against
Islamic State targets in Syria earlier this month.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Potter)