* Meqdad clan call halt to Lebanon abductions
* Seeking release of family member held in Syria
* Spokesman denies Gulf Arabs on target list
BEIRUT, Aug 16 A Lebanese Shi'ite clan that
abducted more than 20 Syrian opposition activists and a Turk
declared an end to its wave of hostage-taking on Thursday,
saying it had enough hostages to press for the release of a
kinsman held by rebels in Damascus.
The Meqdad clan says it is seeking to put pressure on the
Free Syrian Army (FSA) to release Hassan al-Meqdad by targeting
both Syrians it says are part of the rebel force and citizens of
Turkey, one of the rebels' regional sponsors.
The kidnapping has evoked memories of Lebanon's own civil
war, reinforcing fears that the Syria conflict could trigger
more instability in a much smaller neighbour where Damascus has
had a major influence over politics and security for decades.
A member of the Meqdad family was quoted on Wednesday as
saying citizens of Qatar and Saudi Arabia were also on their
list of potential targets. In response, Gulf states ordered
their citizens to leave Lebanon.
But Maher al-Meqdad, the spokesman for the clan, said the
Meqdads were only targeting the FSA and Turks. "If Hassan
(al-Meqdad) is killed, the first hostage we will kill is the
Turk," Maher al-Meqdad told Reuters.
"Regarding Saudis, Qataris and Gulf nationals, they are not
targets for the Meqdad clan," said Maher al-Meqdad, speaking in
an area of southern Beirut controlled mainly by Hezbollah, the
Iran-backed, Shi'ite Lebanese party and guerrilla group.
The Meqdad clan has carried out the abductions using what it
has described as the family's "military wing" - gunmen who have
appeared alongside some of the hostages in video recordings
broadcast by local television stations.
The clan says Hezbollah, a party closely allied to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, has nothing to do with the
kidnappings.
The Turkish hostage was interviewed after his abduction on
Wednesday by a Lebanese television channel. He said he had come
to Lebanon for a business trip.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with the
family of the kidnapped Turk, who it named as Aydin Tufan Tekin.
"Our ministry and Beirut Embassy are continuing intensive
efforts to secure the release unharmed of our kidnapped
citizen," it said in a statement released late on Wednesday
Meqdad said Lebanese Foreign Minister Adnan Mansour had been
in touch to seek the release of the Turk, but added that he
would not be released until Hassan al-Meqdad was freed.
"Our adversary is only the Free Syrian Army," he said. "We
want our relative."