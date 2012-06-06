BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
BEIRUT, June 6 Syrian forces killed a Lebanese man and wounded at least two others in a gunfight on the Lebanese-Syrian border on Wednesday, security sources said.
They said the fighting broke out after Syrian security forces intercepted a group of arms smugglers crossing into Syria near the eastern Lebanese town of Arsal in the Bekaa Valley.
There have been regular outbreaks of violence along the poorly demarcated and porous frontier between the two countries.
Damascus says weapons and fighters cross into Syria in support of rebels battling President Bashar al-Assad's forces, while Lebanese residents have accused Syrian soldiers of repeated infiltrations into Lebanon.
A month ago residents and a doctor in the Lebanese town of al-Qaa said Syrian troops killed a 75-year-old woman and wounded her daughter when they fired across the border.
In April a Lebanese television cameraman was killed by gunfire from Syrian troops across the border, and shells have also landed inside Lebanon in the past.
(Reporting by Afif Diab; editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.