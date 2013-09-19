By Dominic Evans
| BEIRUT, Sept 19
BEIRUT, Sept 19 Syria's conflict will cost
Lebanon $7.5 billion in cumulative economic losses by the end of
next year, the World Bank has said in a report prepared for an
aid meeting at the United Nations.
A summary of the report, seen by Reuters after the World
Bank briefed diplomats in Beirut, provides the most detailed
assessment yet of the strain Syria's conflict has placed on its
small Mediterranean neighbour.
It estimates that the war and resulting wave of refugees
into Lebanon will cut real GDP growth by 2.85 percent a year
between 2012 to 2014, double unemployment to above 20 percent
and widen the deeply indebted nation's deficit by $2.6 billion.
U.S. ambassador to Lebanon David Hale said on Thursday the
bank's assessment underscored just how serious a challenge
Lebanon faces, and the importance of dealing with it "not only
for humanitarian reasons, but for Lebanon's very stability".
The Syrian war has spilled into Lebanon with car bombs in
Beirut and Tripoli, street fighting in major cities and rocket
fire in the Bekaa Valley. Political paralysis has exacerbated
the instability which has hit tourism, trade and investment.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is due to convene an
international support group for Lebanon at the United Nations
annual summit meeting next week to provide humanitarian aid and
development assistance and strengthen Lebanon's armed forces.
Hale, speaking after meeting Lebanon's Social Affairs
Minister Wael Abu Faour, said the crisis put a responsibility on
world powers to "help deal with a situation which we all know is
well beyond Lebanon's capacity to deal with alone".
REFUGEE PRESSURE
Lebanon's biggest challenge comes from almost one million
Syrians who have fled the fighting, burdening its health and
education sectors and increasing demand for power in a country
already suffering daily electricity cuts.
The United Nations says 748,000 refugees have registered or
are awaiting registration in Lebanon but the World Bank
estimated a total of 914,000, excluding the many tens of
thousands of Syrians in Lebanon before the crisis.
It predicted that number would rise to 1.3 million by
January and to 1.6 million, or 37 percent of the country's
pre-crisis population, by the end of next year - the biggest
wave of refugees flowing into the smallest of Syria's
neighbours.
Lebanese officials have complained that while international
donors have helped fund U.N. and other agencies in Lebanon, the
country has received little direct international support to
absorb the economic shocks of the crisis.
President Michel Suleiman, who will attend the meeting with
Ban next week, has said some of the refugees should be settled
outside the Middle East.
The World Bank report estimated Lebanon's economic losses,
in terms of lower GDP, at more than $1.1 billion in 2012, nearly
$2.5 billion this year and up to $3.9 billion next year, giving
a cumulative loss of $7.5 billion.
Before the crisis, 1 million Lebanese, or a quarter of the
population, were classified as poor - defined as living on less
than $4 a day. Another 170,000 will be pushed into poverty while
the existing poor will face deeper difficulty, it said.
Lebanon's hospitals and schools have struggled to deal with
the influx.
The report said 90,000 Syrian children were expected to
enrol in schools this academic year, rising to around 150,000
next year - more than half the number of public school students
in Lebanon. Even that figure excluded around two thirds of
refugees who were not expected to enrol in formal schooling.
Health services also face a huge increase in demand. Last
December, 40 percent of primary health care visits were for
Syrian refugees, the World Bank said.