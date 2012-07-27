GENEVA, July 27 International mediator Kofi
Annan is still trying to forge a political solution to the Syria
crisis despite being made a scapegoat for the failure of the two
sides to agree, a source close to the mediation effort said on
Friday.
Annan and U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon were meeting in
London on Friday to discuss the future of mediation efforts and
the U.N. observer mission, and the Syria "Action Group" may meet
again soon, but not at ministerial level, the source said.
The source described the latest veto of a U.N. Security
Council resolution on Syria as "a trainwreck", but said it was
encouraging to see opposition figures coming together, although
they needed to "hurry up" to form a cohesive group.
