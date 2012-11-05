BEIRUT Nov 5 A bomb attack in the Damascus district of Mezzeh killed 11 people and wounded dozens more on Monday, including children, Syrian state media and an activist group reported.

The state television report gave no further details. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based watchdog, said at least 11 people had been killed and 30 wounded by a car bomb in the area known as "Mezzeh 86" - a district that is home to many government loyalists.