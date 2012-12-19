BEIRUT Dec 19 Syria's Interior Minister
Mohammad Ibrahim al-Shaar arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday for
medical treatment following a bomb attack on his ministry in
central Damascus a week ago, security sources said.
Syrian rebels said Shaar had been seriously wounded in last
Wednesday's attack when a car bomb and two other explosives were
detonated at the main gate of his ministry.
The Lebanese sources gave no details of Shaar's condition,
but said it was not critical.
A rebel commander confirmed the news and said the Shaar did
not seem to be in a critical condition.
"He is wounded in the shoulder and stomach. To move him to
Beirut means he is not in a critical condition but is having a
health issue that requires time and better care, that is all,"
said the commander speaking from inside Syria.
Syria's state media said at the time of the bombings that
five people were killed, including a member of parliament, but
that Shaar was not hurt.
It was the second time Shaar appeared to have been targeted
in a rebel attack. He was wounded in a July 18 bombing which
killed four of President Bashar al-Assad's top security
officials, including Assad's brother-in-law Assef Shawkat.