BRIEF-May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director
* May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMMAN Aug 14 Former Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab referred to President Bashar al-Assad's government as an "enemy of God", in his first public appearance since defecting from the government.
He told a news conference in Amman that he defected and joined the 17-month-old revolt against Assad of his own will, and was not dismissed as reported by Syrian authorities.
* May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T in metastatic renal cell carcinoma for futility following its planned interim data review
BERLIN, Feb 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is satisfied that PSA Group is addressing Berlin's demands on jobs, investment and plants in talks about buying General Motors' Opel unit, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.