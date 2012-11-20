Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
BEIRUT Nov 20 Mortars hit Syria's Information Ministry building in the capital Damascus on Tuesday, Syrian state television said, causing some damage but no casualties.
Syria TV blamed "terrorists" for the attack, referring to rebels who have been fighting a 20-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad's rule. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition group, said two mortars hit the building.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.