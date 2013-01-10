BRUSSELS Jan 10 A short-range ballistic missile
was fired inside Syria on Wednesday, following similar launches
last week, a NATO official said on Thursday.
The official condemned as "reckless" the missile launches,
which U.S. officials called an escalation of the 21-month-old
Syrian civil war when their use was first spotted last month.
"The use of such indiscriminate weapons shows utter
disregard for the lives of the Syrian people," he said.
The official said NATO had detected the launch of an
unguided, short-range ballistic missile inside Syria on
Wednesday, following similar launches on Jan. 2 and 3. All the
missiles were fired from inside Syria and landed in northern
Syria, he said.
The description of the missiles fits the Scuds that are in
the Syrian military's armoury, but the official said NATO could
not confirm the type of missile used.
The NATO official was responding to a report from a Syrian
opposition activist living near the Qaldoun army base, 50 km (30
miles) north of Damascus, who said four large rockets,
apparently Scuds, were fired from the base overnight.
NATO has agreed to send Patriot anti-missile batteries to
protect its member Turkey from possible missile attack from
Syria.