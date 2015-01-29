MOSCOW Jan 29 Representatives of President Bashar al-Assad and anti-government opposition have agreed to hold another round of talks in Moscow, moderator Vitaly Naumkin said on Thursday, though the date had not yet been set.

"It would have been naive to expect that the sides would solve all problems during their very first consultations," he said.

