JEDDAH Aug 13 Syria will be suspended from the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday for its
violent suppression of a 17-month uprising, a diplomat said on
Monday before a two-day OIC summit in Mecca.
"The resolution regarding the suspension of the Syrian
membership in the OIC is not facing obstacles... It will be
approved," said the diplomat, speaking on the sidelines of a
preliminary foreign ministers meeting in Jeddah.
He said the decision was likely to be formally announced at
the end of the second day of the summit which was called by
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah earlier this month.