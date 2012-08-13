JEDDAH Aug 13 Syria will be suspended from the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday for its violent
suppression of a 17-month uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad, a diplomat said on Monday ahead of an emergency OIC
summit in Mecca.
"The resolution regarding the suspension of the Syrian
membership in the OIC is not facing obstacles ... It will be
approved," said the diplomat, speaking on the sidelines of a
preliminary foreign ministers meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
He said the decision was likely to be formally announced at
the end of the second day of the summit, which was called by
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah earlier this month.
Iran, which has backed the government of President Bashar
al-Assad in his response to the uprising, and has accused the
OIC summit hosts Saudi Arabia of assisting the rebels, said it
opposed the resolution.
"By suspending membership, this does not mean that you are
moving toward resolving an issue. This means that you are
erasing the issue. We want to really resolve the issue," Iranian
Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi to reporters in Jeddah.
His comments pointed towards a diplomatic showdown in Mecca
between some Sunni Muslim states, including Saudi Arabia, and
Shi'ite Muslim Iran - a reflection of heightened sectarian
tensions across the region.
The OIC, a body comprising 56 member states plus the
Palestinian Authority, aims to represent Muslim interests on the
world stage.