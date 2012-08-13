* OIC foreign ministers adopt Syria resolution -source
* Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit starts Tuesday
* Iran's opposition illustrates sectarian divisions
By Asma Alsharif
JEDDAH, Aug 13 Foreign ministers at a meeting of
the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) agreed on Monday
to suspend Syria from the international body, an OIC source
said, further isolating President Bashar al-Assad.
"The session just ended. The ministers adopted the
resolutions, including the suspension of Syria," the source told
Reuters.
The move by the OIC, a body comprising 56 member states plus
the Palestinian Authority that aims to represent Muslim
interests on the world stage, is its response to Assad's
suppression of a 17-month uprising.
It will have more symbolic than practical implications for
the Assad government which has never put emphasis on religion
and which will continue to enjoy support from Iran which opposed
the decision to suspend Syria at the OIC.
"By suspending membership, this does not mean that you are
moving toward resolving an issue. This means that you are
erasing the issue. We want to really resolve the issue," Iranian
Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi told reporters before the
meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The ministers were holding preparatory talks before a
two-day OIC summit in Mecca starting on Tuesday, which was
called by Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah earlier this month.
The formal decision on Syria, which notionally requires a
two-thirds majority, meaning that Iran alone will not be able to
defeat the motion, will be taken by OIC leaders and announced on
Wednesday, an OIC diplomat said.
Salehi's comments pointed towards a likely diplomatic
showdown in Mecca between Sunni Muslim states, including Saudi
Arabia, that have declared support for Assad's opponents, and
Shi'ite Muslim Iran - a reflection of heightened sectarian
tensions across the region.
"SCHISM AND DIVISION"
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad arrived in Mecca on
Monday echoing King Abdullah's call for the summit to increase
Muslim unity, saying before his departure that it was a chance
for Tehran's views to be "explained transparently".
However, Iran has also pushed for the summit to address the
continued uprising in Bahrain, where some Saudi troops went last
year at the invitation of the Sunni monarchy to help quell mass
protests by the tiny island state's Shi'ite majority.
King Abdullah's decision to invite Ahmadinejad drew rare
criticism in Saudi-owned media, with an editorial in the
kingdom's edition of pan-Arab daily al-Hayat on Monday saying it
would "add only schism and division to the summit".
Saudi Arabia, worried that the Syria crisis will further
inflame sectarian violence in Bahrain and other countries with
large Shi'ite communities, has called for the Syrian people to
be "enabled to protect themselves" if the world powers cannot
protect them.
Iran, which denies accusations it has provided material for
Assad's suppression of the uprising, has criticised countries in
the Middle East and the West for supporting the rebels.
Salehi said on Sunday Iran was opposed to any
internationally enforced no-fly zone over Syria, which Syrian
rebels have called for to curb the Assad's air power.
"We are against any foreign interference of any kind in
Syria, including a no fly zone," he said.