BRUSSELS Dec 13 The head of NATO said on Thursday he thought the government of President Bashar al-Assad was nearing collapse, and condemned the use by Assad's forces of Scud missiles to attack rebels.

"I think the regime in Damascus is approaching collapse," NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told reporters after a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"I think now it is only a question of time."

Rasmussen said the Syrian government's use of Scud missiles showed "utter disregard" for the lives of Syrian people.