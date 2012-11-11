AMMAN Nov 11 Syrian helicopters and artillery bombarded the Ras al-Ain area near the border with Turkey days after Free Syrian Army rebels captured it during an advance into the northeast, opposition campaigners said.

Helicopters fired rockets at a grain storage area near the village of Tal Halaf and shells hit the border crossing in the northeastern oil-producing province of Hasaka, home to a large proportion of Syria's Kurdish minority, 600 km (375 miles) from Damascus, the activists told Reuters.