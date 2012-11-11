METALS-London copper finds modest support after overnight rout
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Updates prices)
AMMAN Nov 11 Syrian helicopters and artillery bombarded the Ras al-Ain area near the border with Turkey days after Free Syrian Army rebels captured it during an advance into the northeast, opposition campaigners said.
Helicopters fired rockets at a grain storage area near the village of Tal Halaf and shells hit the border crossing in the northeastern oil-producing province of Hasaka, home to a large proportion of Syria's Kurdish minority, 600 km (375 miles) from Damascus, the activists told Reuters.
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Updates prices)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
LONDON, Feb 24 Royal Bank of Scotland reported on Friday a sharp rise in losses as higher misconduct charges and restructuring costs underscored the challenges facing the lender nine years after it required the world's biggest bank bailout.