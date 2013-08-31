LONDON Aug 31 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Saturday he supported Barack Obama's position on
Syria after the U.S president said he would seek a congressional
vote for military action in response to a deadly chemical
weapons attack.
Cameron's plans for Britain join a potential military strike
were thwarted on Thursday night when parliament narrowly voted
against a government motion to authorise such action in
principle.
In a statement from the White House Rose Garden, Obama said
he had authorised the use of military force to punish Syria for
the weapons attack Aug. 21 that U.S. officials say killed 1,429
people. Military assets to carry out a strike are in place and
ready to move on his order, he said
However he backed away from an imminent strike to seek the
approval of the U.S. Congress, in a decision that likely delays
U.S. action for at least 10 days.
"I understand and support Barack Obama's position on Syria,"
Cameron said on his official Twitter feed.
Cameron's defeat called into question Britain's traditional
role as the United States' most reliable military ally, a role
that Cameron has worked hard to cement.
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond later said he
thought the United States would be disappointed that Britain
"will not be involved".
Earlier on Saturday, hundreds of anti-war protesters rallied
in London's Trafalgar Square to proclaim "victory" after
Thursday's parliamentary vote and demand no military
intervention from other states.
