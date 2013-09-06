ST. PETERSBURG, Sept 6 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Friday he values the strong support from French
President Francois Hollande for action against Syria for a
chemical weapons attack.
Obama and Hollande met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in
St. Petersburg. Hollande told reporters the broadest possible
coalition is needed for action against Syria and that to not
respond would carry the risk of another such attack.
Obama, trying to build international support for a military
response against the Syrian government for the Aug. 21 chemical
weapons attack, said he values Hollande's support for what he
said would be a limited response against what "these grievous
acts."
Obama also said world powers remain committed to engaging
with Iran, and that he hopes Iran's new president will show with
deeds that his country does not seek nuclear weapons.
