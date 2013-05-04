SAN JOSE May 4 U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Saturday that Israel has the right to guard against the
transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah a day after Israel
attacked a Hezbollah-bound missile shipment in Syria.
Israel has long made clear it is prepared to resort to force
to prevent advanced Syrian weapons from reaching Hezbollah or
jihadi rebels. Israeli warplanes went after the shipment inside
Syria, where a two-year civil war is raging.
Obama, in an interview with the Spanish-language network
Telemundo as part of a three-day Latin America tour that ended
in Costa Rica, would not comment on whether the airstrikes had
in fact taken place.
"I'll let the Israeli government confirm or deny whatever
strikes that they've taken," he said.
But Obama, who visited Israel in March, made clear such
strikes would be justified.
"What I have said in the past and I continue to believe is
that the Israelis justifiably have to guard against the transfer
of advanced weaponry to terrorist organizations like Hezbollah.
We coordinate closely with the Israelis recognizing they are
very close to Syria, they are very close to Lebanon," he said.
Obama's government is seeking to determine whether Syria
used chemical weapons against its own people to quash a
rebellion.
He said on Friday he does not envision sending U.S. troops
to Syria regardless of whether chemical weapons use is
determined but he has a number of other options under review.
