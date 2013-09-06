(Corrects to show countries backing strong response Friday not
all G20 members)
By Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 President Barack
Obama said on Friday that most leaders of the G20 countries
agree that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is responsible for
using poison gas against civilians as the U.S. leader tried to
rally support at home and abroad for a military strike.
"I was elected to end wars, not start them," Obama said at a
news conference in Russia. "I've spent the last four and a half
years doing everything I can to reduce our reliance on military
power as a means of meeting our international obligations and
protecting the American people.
"But what I also know is that there are times where we have
to make hard choices if we're going to stand up for the things
that we care about. And I believe that this is one of those
times."
At a meeting of the Group of 20 leading economies, the
American president won some support but no consensus for limited
U.S. strikes on Syria in response to a chemical attack last
month outside Damascus that he said killed 1,400 people, 400 of
them children.
Obama also faces an uphill battle at home, where he planned
to discuss Syria in an address to the American public on
Tuesday.
He said G20 leaders agreed that chemical weapons were used
in Syria and that the international ban on chemical weapons
needs to be maintained. Ten G20 countries plus Spain supported a
"strong international response," the White House said later.
However, Obama said there was disagreement about whether
force could be used in Syria without going through the United
Nations. The United States has been unable to win U.N. Security
Council approval for military action against Syria because of
the opposition of veto-wielding Russia.
A number of countries believed that any military force
needed to be decided at U.N. Security Council, a view he said he
does not share.
"Given Security Council paralysis on this issue, if we are
serious about upholding a ban on chemical weapons use then an
international response is required, and that will not come
through Security Council action," he said.
The decision to strike Syria, especially after long and
costly U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, is unpopular in the
United States as well. Obama planned to give an address on Syria
on Tuesday as Congress considers his request for limited
military action against Assad's government.
"I do consider it part of my job to help make the case and
to explain to the American people exactly why I think this is
the right thing to do," he said.
Obama said the United States has frequently had reservations
about getting involved in conflicts far from its shores,
including whether to help Britain at the start of World War Two.
The U.S. decision to intervene in the Kosovo conflict in
1999 was initially unpopular but was ultimately "the right thing
to do," Obama said.
Obama argued that even though strife in Syria is far away,
it has a potential to affect Americans in the long run.
"I think that the security of the world and my particular
task looking out for the national security of the United States
requires that when there's a breach this brazen of a norm this
important and the international community is paralyzed and
frozen and doesn't act, then that norm begins to unravel," Obama
said.
"And if that norm unravels, then other norms and
prohibitions start unraveling. And that makes for a more
dangerous world. And that, then, requires even more difficult
choices and more difficult responses in the future."
Obama declined to say whether he would go it alone with a
military action if Congress fails to give him the green light.
