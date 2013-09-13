By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The United States does not
expect a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria's chemical
weapons to include a potential use of military force due to
Russian opposition, senior Obama administration officials said
on Friday.
Their comments suggested Washington will not insist on
including the use of force in the U.N. resolution.
The officials, who briefed a group of reporters on condition
of anonymity, said the United States would instead insist that
the resolution include a range of consequences should Syria
refuse to give up chemical weapons in a verifiable way.
Those consequences could include sanctions, one official
said.
Independently of the United Nations, U.S. President Barack
Obama has threatened the use of force in response to an Aug. 21
chemical weapons attack in Syria that U.S. officials say killed
around 1,400 people. Officials said he still retains that
option.
But as part of negotiations toward a U.N. resolution on
Syria, the United States sees no benefit in trying to include
the potential use of force as a consequence if Syria refuses to
give up its chemical weapons.
The reason is simply that Washington does not see Russia
ever agreeing to such a step and could use its veto power to nix
such a resolution, the officials said.
The U.S. position reflected something of a concession as it
relies on Moscow's help to force Syria into an agreement to give
up chemical weapons in a verifiable way.
Key allies the United States, France and Britain are
discussing what should be included in a draft U.N. Security
Council resolution that would create the framework for verifying
that the Syrian government lives up to its disarmament promises.
In Geneva, where U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was
meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Syria, State
Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the effort toward the U.N.
resolution was in its early stages.
"We are not going to prejudge the outcome of negotiations
that are just beginning in New York. The U.S. has been clear
that for any effort to be credible it must be verifiable and
include consequences for noncompliance," she said.
U.S. officials say they have not backed down from pushing
for a tough U.N. resolution under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter,
the part that covers sanctions and military action.
The United States wants to see progress with Russia and the
United Nations toward a deal on disarming Syria of its chemical
weapons over the next couple of weeks, the officials said.
The Obama administration officials said they expected to
seek the most stringent range of consequences while Russia seeks
the weakest, and that an agreement would be sought by finding a
middle ground.
Obama has drawn heavy fire from congressional critics for a
muddled message on Syria this week. The week culminated with
Russian President Vladimir Putin offering Obama an escape hatch
by persuading Syria to agree to give up chemical weapons and
scolding the American president in a New York Times opinion
article.
Still, administration officials said they believed Obama was
in a position to achieve the outcome he sought, the transfer of
Syrian chemical weapons out of the control of President Bashar
al-Assad.
They rejected the argument made by some analysts that the
move still leaves Assad in power to prosecute a civil war that
has killed more than 100,000 people. They said Assad would be
weakened tactically as a result of giving up chemical weapons
and could still be forced to give up power through a political
process.